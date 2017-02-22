NU students demand change after 5 women report sex assaults

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --Some Northwestern University students are demanding action after five female students reported being sexually assaulted at two different fraternities earlier this month.
The university is still investigating the claims, but students said Wednesday that they are frustrated that that officials are not sharing much information about the incidents.
Northwestern senior Amanda Odasz, who is the outreach chair for Sexual Health & Assault Peer Educators, started a petition Monday addressing the recent allegations of sexual assault and the use of date-rape drugs involving two fraternities.
"There is a list of about 11 or 12 demands. One of the principal ones that I think is incredibly important is reinstating trauma-informed, long-term counseling at the women's center," Odasz said.
The university notified students earlier this month of the reported cases involving Sigma Alpha Epilson and one other fraternity, but hasn't said much since then about the ongoing investigation.
"I err on the side of caution of saying we should be taken action sooner if this does pose a threat to the community if SAE and other fraternities are an unsafe environment," said Christina Cilento, president of the Associated Student Government.
In a statement, the university said they have "established procedures for investigations of sexual misconduct" and they're "respecting the privacy and rights of the affected individuals."
Meanwhile the debate continues on campus about whether these alleged cases are isolated or indicative of a larger problem.
"I think people paint this picture of Northwestern being like a perfect campus and it is so liberal that nobody would ever have any issues and stuff like that, but it is still a campus. It's still a part of the world," said student Cameryn Farrow.