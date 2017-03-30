A patient at Methodist Hospital is accusing a nurse of sexually assaulting her during a recent stay, court documents show.The woman says Allen Uribes came into her room and assaulted her in a number of ways, saying it was "therapeutic," according to the documents.The woman couldn't believe it was happening and froze during the assault, police said. She then told a female caretaker that she had been raped.Uribes denied the assault to police.A lab report showed DNA from Uribes was found on the victim after a sexual assault examination was performed.Uribes is now charged with sexual assault of an adult."After learning about the indictment, we immediately terminated the employee," said a Houston Methodist spokesperson in a statement. "We are devastated by this news and our hearts go out to the patient and her family. We fully cooperated with authorities during the investigation and we remain steadfast in our goal to keep all patients safe while they are in our hospitals."