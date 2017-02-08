All lanes of the outbound Eisenhower Expressway reopened at South Morgan Street after an Illinois State Police Investigation Wednesday night.Troopers said they were investigating a possible shooting on the outbound expressway between Morgan and South Ashland Avenue. No one was shot, but police said a vehicle may have bullet holes in it.Troopers were looking for shell casings on the expressway as well, but found none. The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.