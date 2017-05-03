Obamas to preview presidential center planned for Jackson Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, will return to their hometown Wednesday to share new details about the massive presidential center planned for Jackson Park.
For the first time, the couple will share a preview of the Obama Presidential Center. Three hundred people were invited to take part Wednesday in a roundtable discussion at the South Shore Cultural Center.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Barack Obama's former chief of staff, is expected to attend, along with many community leaders.
So far, the public was told the presidential center will include a museum, a library, offices and an event space. Construction is estimated to be at least $500 million. The former president will fundraise to cover that cost. If all goes according to plan, the center would open in 2021.
Wednesday's event will be not be Barack Obama's first public appearance since leaving the White House. He returned to Chicago in February for several events and was back again in April to speak at the University of Chicago. But it will be Michelle Obama's first public appearance.
The couple plans to attend a dinner Wednesday night to address the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago, where the former president is expected to talk about his time in office and the new presidential center.