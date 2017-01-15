Off-duty officer fires weapon in Albany Park

At about 7:30 p.m., the officer was with a group of people on the street in the 4600-block of North Kedzie. A confrontation started between the group and a passing dark-colored sedan, said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department.
Short time later, nonfatal GSW victim appears at area hospital. Security staff contact CPD & a weapon is found in hospital parking lot.— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 16, 2017
The vehicle pulls into a McDonald's parking lot, drivers around the drive-thru and returns to engage with the group.
People in the vehicle brandished a weapon in the direction of the group, police said. The off-duty officer in the group discharged his weapon towards the car.
The vehicle drove away.
However, late Sunday, Anthony Guglielmi said that a group of people were at a local hospital, and one of the people sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A weapon was also recovered from the group at the hospital, police said.
Police were trying to determine whether the victim is connected to the shooting.
The off-duty officer works in the 19th District. He was placed on 30-day administrative leave.
The Independent Police Review Authority will investigate.