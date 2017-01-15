Off-duty officer fires weapon in Albany Park

Short time later, nonfatal GSW victim appears at area hospital. Security staff contact CPD & a weapon is found in hospital parking lot. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 16, 2017

An off-duty Chicago police officer fired his weapon Sunday night in the Albany Park neighborhood, but it was immediately unclear whether someone was hit and who that person was, police said.At about 7:30 p.m., the officer was with a group of people on the street in the 4600-block of North Kedzie. A confrontation started between the group and a passing dark-colored sedan, said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department.The vehicle pulls into a McDonald's parking lot, drivers around the drive-thru and returns to engage with the group.People in the vehicle brandished a weapon in the direction of the group, police said. The off-duty officer in the group discharged his weapon towards the car.The vehicle drove away.However, late Sunday, Anthony Guglielmi said that a group of people were at a local hospital, and one of the people sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A weapon was also recovered from the group at the hospital, police said.Police were trying to determine whether the victim is connected to the shooting.The off-duty officer works in the 19th District. He was placed on 30-day administrative leave.The Independent Police Review Authority will investigate.