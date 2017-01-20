An off-duty police officer from south suburban Robbins shot and killed a man who tried to rob him Friday morning on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.Chicago police said the shooting occurred during a possible attempted armed robbery in the 12300-block of South Wallace Street around 6:50 a.m.The off duty-officer was not injured. No other details were released.Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Chicago police are investigating the shooting as an attempted robbery. Another police authority will investigate the Robbins off-duty officer.