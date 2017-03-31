NEWS

Officer demoted after video telling man it's illegal to record traffic stop when it isn't

EMBED </>More News Videos

There is no such law in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, North Carolina --
The Wilmington Police Department has demoted an officer involved in an incident where an Uber driver was told recording video of them during a traffic stop was against North Carolina law. It isn't.

WWAY reports Sgt. Kenneth Becker has been demoted to corporal, according to a public records request.

The Wilmington TV stations says WPD spokeswoman Linda Thompson could not say whether the demotion was a direct result of an internal affairs investigation into the video incident. The demotion, which went into effect Wednesday, also lowered Becker's pay.

The incident happened when Uber driver Jesse Bright, who's also an attorney, recorded video of police on his cellphone after he was stopped last month.

Both the Wilmington police chief and the sheriff in New Hanover County are confirming that people have the right to record videos of police officers.

RELATED: Wilmington officers tell man not to record video of them

Bright said after a deputy with a search dog was called, he also asked the deputy if recording was illegal and says the deputy also told him it was.

Both the Wilmington police chief and the sheriff in New Hanover County issued statements earlier this month that the officers involved were wrong when they told Bright he could not record them. They confirmed that people have the right to record videos of police officers.

Bright was stopped after leaving with a passenger from a home. Bright says he and his passenger and vehicle were searched under protest and officers found nothing. No one was arrested.

Both McMahon and Evangelous say they welcome public video recording of their officers.

Read more from WWAY.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspolicenorth carolina newsu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
State troopers fatally shoot man at NJ Turnpike rest stop
1 dead after car pulled from lake in Homewood
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More News
Top Stories
7 killed in 3 shootings within a mile in South Shore
Son of Congressman Danny Davis found dead
Man shot by 2 police depts 2 hours apart, with woman, 4 kids in tow, dies
1 dead after car pulled from lake in Homewood
18 scariest things that could happen in your sleep
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
'Ghetto carping' nets urban fisherman 50-pound catch
Show More
Video of LaPorte HS student sex abuse posted on social media, authorities say
Violent 3-vehicle crash kills driver waiting to pay toll
3-wheel motorcycle driver dies after hitting parked car, shearing hydrant, striking pole
Michael Flynn wants immunity in exchange for talking about Russia
Fugitive who escaped Aurora hospital apprehended
More News
Top Video
Red velvet donuts and apple fritters at Somethin' Sweet Donuts
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Video of LaPorte HS student sex abuse posted on social media, authorities say
7 killed in 3 shootings within a mile in South Shore
More Video