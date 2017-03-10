NEWS

Officer pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old

James Blair (Cleveland County Detention Center)

WSOC
LOWELL, N.C. --
A North Carolina police officer has pleaded guilty after being accused of impregnating a 14-year-old girl, officials told WSOC-TV.

James Blair, a former officer in Lowell, will spend at least 12 years in prison. He will also have to wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life as well as register as a sex offender.

Lowell is located west of Charlotte near Gastonia.

Blair was taken into custody after being arrested at the teen's house. SBI agents were there talking to the family when Blair showed up, officials said.

Blair was charged with one count of statutory rape and more charges will follow, officials said. His bond was set at $1 million.

"He tore my life apart," the mother of the 14-year-old told WSOC.

She said the veteran officer came to her home asking to connect with her 14-year-old daughter, who had run away before, and her sibling.

Blair would visit often and even took them on a trip.

Then the mother discovered text messages that indicated her daughter was pregnant and that Blair was the father.

She said Blair had inappropriate contact with her daughter at his home and in his patrol car, and told WSOC that he confessed to her.

"He told me he took her virginity. He told me it was his baby. He told me things happened and he said he was so sorry. And he kept saying, 'Please forgive him,'" she said.

Read more at WSOC.
