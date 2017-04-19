NEWS

Ohio man turns in $14,000 found on side of road

EMBED </>More News Videos

An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road. (WLS)

WORTHINGTON, Ohio --
An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road.

WBNS-TV reports Jake Bowers found the money April 8 as he drove his family to a park in Worthington, a Columbus suburb.

Bowers said when he initially saw the bag on the roadside, he thought it might contain someone's laptop. Instead, it was filled with $100 bills.

Bowers took the bag to the Worthington police station, and it was returned to its owner.

A police report says the owner had taken the cash to a car dealer but left without buying a vehicle. He told police he must have left it on top of his car and driven off.

"It was a good opportunity to teach the kids about doing the right thing. While that money could have meant paying off our cars or going on a vacation to us, it may have meant groceries or sustenance for someone else," Bowers said.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldlost moneyfeel goodOhio
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Fresno police chief calls shooting rampage a 'hate crime'
Trump to host New England Patriots at White House
Man charged in fatal shooting near CTA Red Line stop
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell
More News
Top Stories
Woman, 22, fatally shot in Roseland
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell
Man tried to sexually abuse 6-year-old girl in Logan Square, police say
Hearing on CPS lawsuit could determine last day of school
McDonald's employee tipped off police about Cleveland Facebook killer
Highland Park family donates $1M for new substance abuse center
Man's car stolen at gunpoint in Naperville
Show More
Schaumburg woman found strangled; search for killer continues
Fresno police chief calls shooting rampage a 'hate crime'
Riverwoods businessman, tennis pro murdered in Costa Rica
Bulls beat top-seeded Celtics 111-97 to take 2-0 series lead
More News
Top Video
Woman, 22, fatally shot in Roseland
Hearing on CPS lawsuit could determine last day of school
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell
Highland Park family donates $1M for new substance abuse center
More Video