ROBERT DURST

Old friend testifies Robert Durst said he killed wife

Robert Durst is shown during a second hearing for his murder trial in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
One of the closest friends of real estate heir Robert Durst implicated him Thursday in the killing of his first wife and provided a motive for the slaying of their mutual friend.

Nathan Chavin testified that he didn't believe Susan Berman when she told him Durst had killed his wife, Kathleen. The body of Kathleen Durst has never been found, but prosecutors contend that the millionaire killed Berman to keep her from talking with police.

"Susan said to me specifically that Bob killed Kathie and I said, 'No, he didn't,'" Chavin said.

Berman told him Durst had said he killed his wife and that they had to protect Durst.

"I couldn't believe he would have committed a crime like that," said Chavin, who is the first witness to say that Durst ever acknowledged killing his wife.

Durst has pleaded not guilty to murder in Berman's 2000 shooting, and he's never been charged with any crime related to his wife's disappearance. But prosecutors said they think he killed Kathleen Durst.

Chavin was giving special advance testimony in case he is unavailable if Durst is ordered to trial.

He testified Wednesday that Kathleen Durst, a longtime friend, told him she was afraid of her husband before she vanished in 1982. Chavin described watching their marriage deteriorate before the disappearance of Kathleen Durst, who went by Kathie.

She had confided in Chavin her worries about her husband but didn't discuss any violence.

"She said she was afraid of him," Chavin said. "She never said he hurt her."

Prosecutors have said Chavin's testimony will "bury" Durst. Before he took the stand, Chavin's identity had been kept a secret, and he entered the courtroom through a back door with a personal security detail.

Prosecutors have suggested that with Durst's estimated $100 million fortune, he could have witnesses knocked off. The defense said that suggestion is absurd and have pointed to Durst's frail condition and the fact he's in jail where his phone conversations are recorded. Durst has pleaded not guilty.

But the judge allowed Chavin to testify in a rare proceeding to record testimony from a few elderly witnesses and those who fear for their safety and may not be alive to testify at a possible trial.

Chavin, 72, said he once considered Durst his best friend.

He told of two violent incidents Durst described to him, including one that involved kicking a man in the head who had flirted with his wife.

"The guy pissed him off," Chavin said and he noted that Durst never showed any regret or distress after being sued.

In another incident, Durst said he had run over a female police officer in the San Francisco Bay Area while creeping through traffic. Chavin asked why he wasn't in jail.

Durst replied, "What's she going to do, go to her superiors and say, 'He ran over me at 1 mph?'" Chavin said. "I think he did it in a prankish way."
Related Topics:
newsrobert durstu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ROBERT DURST
Robert Durst plea deal approved; Murder charge still stands
Robert Durst pleads guilty to gun charges, expected to face murder charge
VIDEO: Robert Durst urinating on CVS candy display
More robert durst
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump says his administration is 'running like a fine-tuned machine'
Girl, 13, killed in Hammond crash following chase over stolen beer, police say
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News
More News
Top Stories
Immigrants rally as part of national day of action
11 killed, 11 wounded in 48 hours in Chicago shootings
Russian spy ship 30 miles from Connecticut Navy sub base
Brother: Man shot to death in Avondale 'was a great father'
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Wisconsin students demand free tuition for black students
'I kept screaming I'm pregnant:' Expectant teen who previously lost baby Tasered by police
Show More
Watch Kris Bryant get pranked by Greg Maddux
3 killed in Brighton Park quintuple shooting identified
Girl, 13, killed in Hammond crash following chase over stolen beer, police say
Judge orders woman to stop having babies
Police: Teacher sexually abused 3-year-old after she called him 'stupid'
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos