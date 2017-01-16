Oldest case in Cook County may not be over

The long road to justice was finally over Monday for a south suburban family. A man convicted of killing a husband and maiming his wife in a drunk driving accident was sentenced at the Markham Court House.For years the case of Simuel Turner was a revolving door of justice. He was charged in July 2011 with drunk driving in a deadly accident, and it took more than five and a half years and 60 court appearances to get a final decision regarding Turner's fate."He killed my husband and maimed me," said Kasey McFall. "I got two words for him and it's not happy birthday."McFall and her husband Jim were on their way home from a barbecue in south suburban Matteson on July 2, 2011 when their motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck driver. Simuel Turner was behind the wheel of that truck.During the next five years-plus, the case was in front of four different judges, and five different assistant Cook County state's attorneys were assigned.Kasey's family regularly attended court appearances and told the I-Team they hoped Turner would receive a harsh sentence."I really hope that he gets the full sentence," said Kerry Clare-Piantek, McFall's sister. "I hope he gets the 26 years."Turner was supposed to be sentenced last October, but even the sentencing was delayed several times.On Monday, he finally faced his fate at the Markham Court House.Last Friday he apologized to the McFalls during the sentencing hearing, something the family said they have been waiting years for him to do.Cook County Judge Allen Murphy sentenced Turner to eight years in prison. The state originally offered him six years if he would plead guilty."We went to court and he just turned it down," said Clare-Paintek.Had Turner taken that deal his punishment would have been less than what he got fighting the case and all the continuances.It was Martin Luther King Jr. who said "justice too long delayed is justice denied." This case was one of the oldest in Cook County, and may still be.Turner has asked for a new trial.