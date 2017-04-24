  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Fmr. President Obama speaks at U of C event..Coming up at 11
CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT

Online registration for Chicago Park District summer programs open

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's time to figure out what the kids are doing this summer.

Online registration for Chicago Park District summer programs opened at 9 a.m. Monday for parks west of California Avenue. For parks east of California, online registration begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

In-person registration will take place on Saturday for most parks and on Monday, May 1 for others.

Standard day camps, for ages 6 to 12 years old, run six weeks, from June 26-August 4. The Chicago Park District offers all sorts of fun programs, like swimming, cooking classes, dance camps, gymnastics, fishing and much more.

This year's theme for summer camp is "heroes" -- inspiring kids to celebrate their local heroes, and develop their own heroic qualities.

There are programs at parks all over the city and no child will be turned away if they can't afford to pay.

For online registration, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com
Related Topics:
newscommunitychicago park districtChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Set your summer plans with the Chicago Park District
CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT
Set your summer plans with the Chicago Park District
Thousands of dead fish in McKinley Park Lagoon
Maggie Daley Park climbing wall opens for season
Vote for your favorite Chicago park to receive $20,000 grant
More chicago park district
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
ANALYSIS: How Trump accomplished so little yet so much in first 100 days
US astronaut Peggy Whitson breaks American spaceflight record
22 arrested, 50 lbs. of marijuana seized in 'pot party' raid
Father of missing boy found passed out at park, arrested
More News
Top Stories
Former President Obama to speak at U of C
Missing 24-year-old Elmhurst man found dead in quarry
7 dead, 31 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Crash-and-grab burglars hit high-end Mag Mile store
Father of missing boy found passed out at park, arrested
Police: Man attempted to lure 4 boys into van in Auburn Gresham
22 arrested, 50 lbs. of marijuana seized in 'pot party' raid
Show More
Massive snake spotted kickin' it with cat
Man put bag over girl's head in attempted kidnapping, police say
Shot fired during Lincoln Park store robbery
Bebe expects to close all its stores by the end of May
New Orleans takes down 1st of 4 Confederate statues
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos