Opening day of the 2017 Chicago Auto Show

It?s time to rev up your engine for the start of the largest auto show North America. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's time to rev up your engine for the start of the largest auto show North America.

The Chicago Auto Show runs from February 11-20, 2017 at McCormick Place. See the latest tools and technology for the road in a 1-million square foot showroom.

This year's Chicago Auto Show features five indoor test tracks, four outdoor test tracks and exhibits from the top automakers from around the world.

ABC 7 is the proud media partner for the Chicago Auto Show. Mark Bilek, the Senior Director of Communications & Technology, joined ABC 7 live from the showroom floor for the opening day of the big event.

Date: Feb. 11-20, 2017
Hours: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Feb. 11-19); 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Feb. 20).
Address: McCormick Place
Admission: $13 for adult ticket; $7 for seniors and children

