Opening day of the 2017 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO (WLS) --It's time to rev up your engine for the start of the largest auto show North America.
The Chicago Auto Show runs from February 11-20, 2017 at McCormick Place. See the latest tools and technology for the road in a 1-million square foot showroom.
This year's Chicago Auto Show features five indoor test tracks, four outdoor test tracks and exhibits from the top automakers from around the world.
ABC 7 is the proud media partner for the Chicago Auto Show. Mark Bilek, the Senior Director of Communications & Technology, joined ABC 7 live from the showroom floor for the opening day of the big event.
2017 Chicago Auto Show
Date: Feb. 11-20, 2017
Hours: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Feb. 11-19); 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Feb. 20).
Address: McCormick Place
Admission: $13 for adult ticket; $7 for seniors and children
PHOTOS: 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debuts
PHOTOS: Concept and Technology Garage at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show