A social media post that appears to show a man desecrating the 'Fearless Girl' statue on Wall Street is going viral.The author of the post says that a guy began acting in a lewd manner towards the statue while his friends cheered him on.The statue was placed on Wall Street earlier this week to promote equality in the workplace.The post caught the attention of New York City's First Lady, Chirlane McCray, who called it 'not funny;