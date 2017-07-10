NEWS

Palos Township residents call for trustee's resignation after social media posts

PALOS HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --
A rally was held in southwest suburban Palos Hills to call for a township trustee to resign for what some are calling racist social media postings.

Some residents singled out trustee Sharon Brannigan for posts that have criticized some immigrant communities. She backs stricter immigration policies like what President Trump called for in his travel ban focused on seven Muslim-majority countries. Some residents have called the posts anti-Muslim.

Brannigan said she will not step down.

"I'm fully supportive of all hard-working immigrants who contribute their fair share to society and our township. To do otherwise would be un-American," she said.

Some of Monday night's protesters said they will reconvene at every township meeting until Brannigan resigns.
