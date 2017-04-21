NEWS

Parents of 5-year-old accused of trying to kill man's baby with another woman - twice

A Bay Area man and woman were arrested Thursday for the attempted murder of an 11-month-old baby at an East Bay McDonald's. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. --
A Bay Area man and woman were arrested Thursday for the attempted murder of an 11-month-old at an East Bay McDonald's.

Adanna Ibe and Marcel Brooks are being held without bail, both charged with the attempted murder of Brooks' 11-month-old son. Court documents suggest that this may have been the couple's second attempt to kill the baby.

"All I know is Marcel is a great dad," Brooks' aunt Nina Clark said.

Clark does not believe her nephew had anything to do with the attempted murder of his son.

"He would never ever -- and I'm saying ever be involved in nothing like this," Clark told ABC7 News.

San Leandro investigators say otherwise, that Brooks asked the baby's mother to meet him at a McDonald's Monday afternoon so he could see his son.

Police say Brooks was in the area, but never went inside.

They say Adanna Ibe was there instead.

"The female suspect was inside the restaurant, approached the female and her child and fired one shot, close range, and then exited the restaurant," said Lt. Isaac Benabou.

The bullet missed the mother and the child. No one was hurt.

"Through the course of our investigation we learned the intended target victim was the 11-month-old child," Benabou told ABC7 News.

Court documents allege Brooks and Ibe, who have a 5-year-old child together, tried to kill the baby once before.

At the end of March, Brooks was accused of luring the mother and baby to a location where Ibe tried to run them over with a car.

Police arrested Brooks and Ibe in a Sacramento motel the day after the shooting.

Investigators say Ibe confessed but claimed it was all Brooks' idea. He denied any involvement. Police are not revealing a possible motive.
