NEWS

Parents speak out after girl, 8, stabbed in head

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sarah Sumo and her husband Alvin Deegon spoke exclusively Wednesday night with Action News, just days after their 8-year-old daughter Dorothy Deegon was stabbed in the head in Collingdale, Delaware County.

By
COLLINGDALE, Pa. --
Sarah Sumo and her husband Alvin Deegon spoke exclusively Wednesday night with Action News, just days after their 8-year-old daughter Dorothy Deegon was stabbed in the head in Collingdale, Delaware County.

Police say a neighbor armed with a butcher knife, 21-year-old Majeah Bashir, is responsible for the attack.
EMBED More News Videos

A woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed an 8-year-old girl in the head in Collingdale, Delaware County.



"She was standing right in front of the door with a knife in her hand," said Deegon.

Horrifed, Deegon says he quickly took his shirt off and wrapped it around his daughter's bleeding head as he waited for the police to arrive.

"I don't even know how to describe it because it's not easy to see your little child with blood shooting like that," said Deegon.

After being rushed to Children's Hospital in Philadelphia, doctors had to place a number of stitches on the child's head to save her life.

Police say Bashir told them she stabbed the 8-year-old because she was not happy with the child's babysitting skills. But the victim's mother says she was too young to be babysitting anyone.

"It was just all lies, she's talking about she's babysitting, she did not babysit. It was just a lie, there was no babysitting," said Sumo.

Neighbors say police have been called to the suspect's home so many times, they practically live there. And recently they say she was chasing her boyfriend down the street with a hammer in the middle of a snowstorm.

"This is a family with a long history of bad behavior, and then she's gonna have the kind of nerve and say on national TV and say an 8-year-old was babysitting? Who gonna believe it? Who the hell on Earth gonna believe an 8-year-old was babysitting?" said Sumo.

The suspect is being held on $250,000 cash bail, which she has not been able to post. She is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next Tuesday.
------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsstabbingchild stabbingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
NYPD commissioner: Officers won't help with deportations
Jackie Evancho hopes to 'enlighten' Trump, would perform again at his inauguration
Town halls showcase organizing on the left and concerns in both parties
California nurses rally for bill on 1st state-run single-payer health plan
More News
Top Stories
CPD: 7 killed in city's deadliest day of shootings this year
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields winner in Indiana for lottery jackpot of $435M
Ouch! Man grades apology letter from ex-girlfriend
Man claims dog shot his girlfriend
Police: Teen killed while protecting mom during Subway robbery
Officer who accidentally killed woman during gun training exercise charged with manslaughter
Police: Mother fatally struck in hit-and-run while carrying toddler
Show More
Alan Colmes, liberal voice on Fox, dead at 66
Protests erupt after off-duty LA officer clashes with teens; 24 arrested
Preschool teacher fired after anti-Semitic tweets
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Cubs giving fans in Loop chance to win tickets Thursday
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Fake Foods
St. Francis University linebacker comes out as gay
City Council approves mayor's plan for property tax rebate money
NU students demand change after 5 women report sex assaults
More Video