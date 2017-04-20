NEWS

Paris Shooting: 1 officer killed along with attacker on Champs-Elysees

An attacker opened fire on police in Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees Thursday night, killing one officer and wounding two more before police shot and killed him. (WLS)

PARIS --
An attacker opened fire on police in Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees shopping district Thursday night, killing one officer and wounding two more before police shot and killed him.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. local time Thursday, just as the City of Lights was coming to life for the night. Authorities said a man jumped out of car and shot at a traffic police vehicle. French television is reporting the attacker had an automatic rifle.

One officer was killed and two more were wounded in the gunfight. The attacker was also shot and killed. Police are at this hour searching the accused gunman's house in East Paris. Paris counterterrorism officials have also opened an investigation.

Police and soldiers sealed off the area, ordering tourists back into their hotels and blocking people from approaching the scene.

The attack came three days before the first round of balloting in France's tense presidential election. Security is high preceding the vote after police said they arrested two men Tuesday in what they described as a thwarted terror attack.

In Thursday's attack, French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said on BFM television that a man came out of a car and opened fire on a police vehicle. He said officers were "deliberately" targeted.

Speaking in Washington during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, U.S. President Donald Trump said the shooting in Paris "looks like another terrorist attack" and sent condolences to France.

Emergency vehicles blocked the wide avenue that cuts across central Paris between the Arc de Triomphe and the Tuileries Gardens, normally packed with cars and tourists. Subway stations were closed off.

Security forces are more widespread in Paris since deadly Islamic extremist attacks in recent years, and France remains under a state of emergency.

French President Francois Hollande scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday night.

The incident recalled two recent attacks on soldiers providing security at prominent locations around Paris, one at the Louvre museum in February and one at Orly airport last month.

A witness identified only as Ines told French television station BFM that she heard a shooting and saw a man's body on the ground before police quickly evacuated the area where she works in a shop.

A French television station hosting a televised event with the 11 candidates running for president briefly interrupted its broadcast to report the shootings.

None of the candidates immediately commented.
