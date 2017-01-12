NEWS

Park District moves forward with plan for Tiger Woods golf course despite opposition
EMBED </>More News Videos

A plan to create one massive professional golf course on Chicago's South Side moved forward on Thursday despite plenty of opposition.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A plan to create one massive professional golf course on Chicago's South Side moved forward on Thursday despite plenty of opposition.

The proposal to merge the South Shore Golf Couse and the Jackson Park Course has been met with resistance from area residents, who say there are better ways to invest in the community.

"At the end of the day the idea is to improve the community, not negatively affect the community," said Martin Koldyke, a Chicago Park District board member.

During a meeting Wednesday, the park district board approved a $1.1 million feasibility study, which includes plans to convert both publicly owned courses into one 18-hole championship-level course, to be designed by Tiger Woods. Supporters said the project would help introduce more inner-city kids to the sport.

"Its different things about the game of gold that also governs life, shows you how to govern your life," said Dion Madkins of the Hit It Straight Golf Academy. "Golf can teach these children that."

Friends of the Parks, the group known for derailing the building of the George Lucas Museum, is against the merging of both courses.

"When you hold community input sessions at the last minute trying to create the impression of public participation after the park district and the mayor have been secretly putting a plan into place for a long time, you create mistrust," said Juanita Irizarry of Friends of the Parks.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the $30 million renovations project in December by creating the Chicago Park Golf Alliance, a not-for-profit spearheading the plan.

"He embraced this as the type of course he grew up on and felt he could make a difference in the game of golf," said Brian Hogan of the Chicago Park Golf Alliance.

Noami Davis, who lives near the courses, founded Blacks in Green, a neighborhood economic development group. She said there are better ways to invest in the community.

"We want to focus on a state of the art sports facility," Davis said.

Initial construction work could begin as soon as this spring, but only if there is public support.
Related Topics:
newschicago park districtNear South SideChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police officers get training on mental health issues
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
6 children killed in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
More News
Top Stories
South Shore passengers stuck for more than 5 hours
Mayor Emanuel plans to embrace DOJ report
Obama surprises Joe Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Civilian fatally shoots suspect who shot state trooper
I-Team: Vibrating Vehicle
Police officers get training on mental health issues
6 children killed in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
Show More
Chicago Children's Theater finds home in former police district
Union Station to undergo renovations
GoFundMe for Facebook Live torture victim approaches $165K
Girl fights back when boy, 12, demands chicken nugget at gunpoint
Female crashes stolen car into 5 parked vehicles, Portage Park home
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
6 children killed in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
Mayor Emanuel plans to embrace DOJ report
Chicago Children's Theater finds home in former police district
More Video