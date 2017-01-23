NEWS

Park Ridge school board member resigns after tweets about women's marches

Dathan Paterno, a former Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 board member. (Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 )

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --
A Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 school board member resigned and apologized Monday after he posted controversial tweets about the women's marches.

Dathan Paterno's resignation was effective immediately following his Sunday tweets from his personal Twitter account, according to the school district.
READ: DATHAN PATERNO'S RESIGNATION LETTER

In his resignation letter, Paterno admits "provocative tweets" about the marches, which drew millions of demonstrators on Saturday across the country and globe. A protest in Chicago drew hundreds of thousands of people.

Paterno said: "In retrospect, they were inappropriate and pushed too far in some ways. While I merely meant to harshly criticize some of the protestors (especially the very angry, hostile, vulgar, and violent ones) and question the motives of some of them, my tweets were understandably misinterpreted to mean that I disrespect or hate all the protestors. Of course, this isn't true, but the damage was done."

Paterno's four-year term expired in the spring. The board will fill the vacancy.
