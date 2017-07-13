NEWS

Pastor gets 15 years for raping girls in church basement

(Shutterstock)

QUEENS, New York --
A New York City pastor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping two girls in a church basement.

Reuben Chizor's victims were members of his Hope Restoration Ministries congregation in Queens Village.

District Attorney Richard A. Brown says they were 12 and 14 years old when two years of abuse began in 2011.

Police were notified in 2015 after the victims, who are sisters, confided in each other.

Chizor's prison term will be followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newschurchrapeu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Man missing from Lawndale located
Surviving the Inferno: A month later, watch the essential ABC News documentary right here
Trump: 'Many people would have held' son's Russia meeting
Trump meets Macron in Paris before Bastille Day
More News
Top Stories
Jose Quintana goes from White Sox to Cubs
Flood concerns continue as Des Plaines, Fox rivers continue to rise
Human remains discovered in Pa. search; 1 of 4 missing men ID'd
Illinois teen posts 'I love you so much' after allegedly killing mom
Suspect pistol-whips employee while robbing Woodstock store
Mom wants apology over McDonald's slide covered in poop
Woman stabbed outside Jefferson Park Blue Line station
Show More
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
Man missing from Lawndale located
Trump seeks consensus with France despite differences
Ice Cream Day giveaway: Free soft serve for life!
Libertyville house leveled by explosion
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos