Paternal grandmother petitions for guardianship of Heather Mack's child

A recent photo of Heather Mack and her daughter Stella, provided by her attorney. (Michael D. Elkin)

FOREST PARK, Ill. --
Custody questions are being raised about the child of a Chicago woman imprisoned in Indonesia for the 2014 killing of her mother.

The Chicago Tribune reports the paternal grandmother of Stella Schaefer petitioned for guardianship to bring the toddler back to Illinois.

The child was born March 17, 2015, as her parents, Heather Mack and Tommy Schaefer faced charges in the murder of Mack's mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack. The 62-year-old's body was found in a suitcase.

The couple was convicted and sentenced to prison. Mack has been allowed to care for the child behind bars until she turns 2.

Kia Walker of Forest Park is Schaefer's mother. She filed for guardianship Thursday in Cook County.

She says her granddaughter deserves an equal opportunity to get a better start in life.
