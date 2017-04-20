Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra BNSF train in La Grange

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WLS) --A pedestrian was struck and killed by an inbound Metra BNSF train in west suburban La Grange, police said. At one point Thursday morning, some inbound trains were operating with a delay of two and a half hours.
Officers responded around 6:20 a.m. to a report of a person hit by a train near South Peck and West Hillgrove avenues. Metra officials said inbound train No. 1208, which was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:38 a.m., stuck the pedestrian around 6:15 a.m. east of the Western Springs station between Gilbert and Brainard avenues.
That person died. Authorities have not indicated the age or gender of the deceased.
BNSF trains were stopped in both directions. Riders were allowed to exit their trains and walk to the La Grange Road station to take other trains operating with massive dealys to their destinations. As of 9:40 a.m., trains were moving again in both directions with extensive delays.
Metra said commuters should listen for platform announcements or use Track Your Train on metrarail.com for the latest updates.
Crossings at Gilbert and Brainard Avenues will be closed as police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office conduct their investigation. Police said the crossings may remain blocked until 9:30 a.m. Drivers should avoid the area.
In west suburban Wheaton, Chopper 7HD flew over a train which had a smoking engine. No one was hurt, but the incident did cause delays on the Union Pacific West Line.