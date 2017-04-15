NEWS

Pedestrian struck by Metra train in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon when they were struck by a Metra train in the city's South Shore neighborhood, officials said.

Metra Electric District trains were delayed up to 30 minutes after train No. 328 hit the person at about 3:30 p.m.

Trains were halted near the Bryn Mawr station on the South Side.

The pedestrian had a broken leg and lacerations, according to the Chicago Fire Department. In a tweet, CFD said the individual was too close to the track.

The patient, who was conscious and alert, was transported to Northwestern Hospital.
Related Topics:
newsmetrapedestrian struckHyde ParkChicagoSouth Shore
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
