Pedestrian struck by Metra train in South Shore

A pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon when they were struck by a Metra train in the city's South Shore neighborhood, officials said.Metra Electric District trains were delayed up to 30 minutes after train No. 328 hit the person at about 3:30 p.m.Trains were halted near the Bryn Mawr station on the South Side.The pedestrian had a broken leg and lacerations, according to the Chicago Fire Department. In a tweet, CFD said the individual was too close to the track.The patient, who was conscious and alert, was transported to Northwestern Hospital.