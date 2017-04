Person questioned in Cook County judge's murder

Chicago detectives questioned a person who may have information on who killed a Cook County judge on the city's South Side.Police said the detectives looked at surveillance video from Chicago's Westchesterfield neighborhood and physical evidence to pinpoint who the shooter is. They have a person of interest they are talking to, but no one is under arrest.Judge Raymond Myles, 66, was shot and killed early Monday morning outside his home in the 9400-block of South Forest Avenue.A woman he was leaving with was shot in the leg. She is recovering at the hospital.The shooter ran away and may have gotten into a getaway car nearby.Police initially said they believed the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery.The FBI is now involved in the case and has offered a $25,000 reward for information that could lead police to an arrest.Myles was known as a judge who was tough, but fair.He was involved in a number of high profile cases in Cook County, including the bond hearing for William Balfour, the brother-in-law of singer Jennifer Hudson. Balfour was convicted of killing three of her family members.