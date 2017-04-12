NEWS

Person questioned in Cook County judge's murder

Cook County Judge Raymond Miles (Chief Judge Timothy Evans)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago detectives questioned a person who may have information on who killed a Cook County judge on the city's South Side.

Police said the detectives looked at surveillance video from Chicago's Westchesterfield neighborhood and physical evidence to pinpoint who the shooter is. They have a person of interest they are talking to, but no one is under arrest.

Judge Raymond Myles, 66, was shot and killed early Monday morning outside his home in the 9400-block of South Forest Avenue.

A woman he was leaving with was shot in the leg. She is recovering at the hospital.

The shooter ran away and may have gotten into a getaway car nearby.

Police initially said they believed the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery.

The FBI is now involved in the case and has offered a $25,000 reward for information that could lead police to an arrest.

Myles was known as a judge who was tough, but fair.

He was involved in a number of high profile cases in Cook County, including the bond hearing for William Balfour, the brother-in-law of singer Jennifer Hudson. Balfour was convicted of killing three of her family members.
