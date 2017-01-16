Person shot by off-duty police sergeant in Albany Park

Short time later, nonfatal GSW victim appears at area hospital. Security staff contact CPD & a weapon is found in hospital parking lot. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 16, 2017

One person is wounded after an off-duty Chicago police sergeant fired his weapon Sunday night in the Albany Park neighborhood, police said.At about 7:30 p.m., the officer was with a group of people on the street in the 4600-block of North Kedzie. A confrontation started between the group and a passing dark-colored sedan, said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department.The vehicle pulled into a McDonald's parking lot, drove around the drive-thru and returned to engage with the group, police said.A person in the vehicle brandished a weapon in the direction of the group and opened fire, police said. The off-duty sergeant in the group discharged his weapon at the armed person.The vehicle drove away.Police said a male subject self-transported to a hospital a short time after the shooting. That person sustained a non--life threatening wound to the head.Police confirmed Monday morning that the wounded person was involved in the shooting with the off-duty officer. A gun was recovered after police searched the area around the hospital.The off-duty sergeant was not injured and neither was anyone in his group. He works in the 19th District and was placed on 30-day administrative leave.The Independent Police Review Authority will investigate.