SERIAL KILLER

Phoenix serial killing suspect arrested in deaths of 7

A mug shot released by authorities of 23-year-old Aaron Juan Saucedo (left) and a suspect sketch (right).

PHOENIX --
A serial killing suspect accused of fatally shooting seven people last year and wounding two others in attacks that terrorized a largely Latino Phoenix neighborhood was arrested Monday, authorities said.

Aaron Juan Saucedo, 23, was charged with the deaths of the people and numerous other felony charges, said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

All but one of the killings took place in a predominantly Latino neighborhood between March and July of 2016.

The shooter stalked victims after dark, police have said, picking victims who were either outside of their homes or sitting in cars.

Saucedo had been arrested last month in connection with a separate 2015 killing, police said.

Tips from the public led to Saucedo being linked to last year's killings, Williams said.

The killer was dubbed the Serial Street Shooter.

The first shooting happened on March 17, 2016, when a Nissan drove past two teenagers, pulled a U-turn and a man inside the vehicle opened fire, hitting a 16-year-old boy in the arm, abdomen and hip.

The teen survived the attack. In the most recent attack on July 11, 2016, a 21-year-old man and his 4-year-old nephew escaped injury after the gunman shot at a vehicle they were sitting in.
