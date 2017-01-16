  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the rain with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
NEWS

PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry officials work among remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (Vladimir Voronin&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
A cargo plane crashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan on Monday, killing dozens.

The Boeing 747 cargo plane destroyed 15 homes when it crashed into the village of Dacha Su near Manas International Airport. Four people on the plane were killed and dozens on the ground. Death toll reports ranged from 31 to 37 people, from the presidential press office and emergency officials, respectively.

Authorities said they believe the crash was caused by pilot error.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashu.s. & worldphotos
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
Dashcam video shows semi truck wipe out on Kansas highway
Shooting at Mexican resort leaves 5 dead, 9 wounded
Police: 8 killed, 24 wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings
More News
Top Stories
Freezing rain could make morning commute slick
Shooting at Mexican resort leaves 5 dead, 9 wounded
Police: 8 killed, 24 wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings
Chicago police officer charged with sexual assault of minor
Chicago Cubs prepare for White House visit on Monday
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
1 killed in shooting outside Ukrainian Village hot dog shop
Show More
Off-duty officer fires weapon in Albany Park
Young mother dies 7 months after being shot Memorial Day weekend
Trump Changes Plans on MLK Day Visit To African American History Museum
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Melrose Park
Woman cited for speeding, crashing into St. Charles police car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos