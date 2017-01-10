Today's Top Stories
PHOTOS: Dozens of drug-related arrests in Philadelphia
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 03:26PM
PHILADELPHIA --
Dozens of people were charged with drug related-offenses by Philadelphia police.
The Philadelphia Police Special Operations unit has been announcing the arrests
on its Facebook page.
Related Topics:
news
drug bust
u.s. & world
mugshots
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
