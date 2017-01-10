  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
MUGSHOTS

PHOTOS: Dozens of drug-related arrests in Philadelphia

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Kamal Martin 38&#47;B&#47;M was arrested by the Narcotics Unit on 12&#47;19&#47;16 at 1100 Cantrell St., for narcotics sales.</span></div>
PHILADELPHIA --
Dozens of people were charged with drug related-offenses by Philadelphia police.

The Philadelphia Police Special Operations unit has been announcing the arrests on its Facebook page.
Related Topics:
newsdrug bustu.s. & worldmugshots
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MUGSHOTS
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Break-in suspect suffers 2 black eyes after firewood beating
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Man allowed to take mugshot with pet bird
More mugshots
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Intel Leaders Squarely Blame Election Hacking on Russia
President Obama Opens Up About Sasha and Malia's Time in the White House
Intel Officials Warn About Skepticism From the Top
More News
Top Stories
President Obama to deliver farewell address in Chicago
Police: Grilled cheese sandwich sparks shooting, standoff
Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning in effect
St. Charles school closed Tuesday after widespread illness among students, staff
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
Woman with head injury found dead in Englewood
Krispy Kreme opens in Homewood
Show More
Sheriff's office allegedly uncovers one of their own deputies filmed sex act with dog
Trump asks vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head commission on vaccines
Lipinski staffer found dead in Oak Lawn after domestic fight, police say
Orlando officers search for deadly police shooting suspect
Officer left quadriplegic after 1986 shooting, who famously forgave gunman, dies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos