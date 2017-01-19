NEWS

PHOTOS: Four-star spa hotel struck by avalanche in central Italy

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">This photo taken from a video shows show piles of snow and rubble inside the hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, Italy, early Thursday. (Italian Finance Police via AP)</span></div>
Related Topics:
newsavalancheu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Iran shocked by deadly fire, collapse of Tehran high-rise
Avalanche buries Italian hotel; 30 missing
Mnuchin: Tax Laws Have to Be 'Simpler and More Effective'
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as First Lady
More News
Top Stories
Girl cut by masked man in Indian Head Park home invasion, police say
School employee fired for correcting student's spelling
CPS teachers, students, parents stand united after DeVos hearing
Chicago police officer charged with murder in off-duty shooting
Avalanche buries Italian hotel; 30 missing
Forever Stamp price to increase Sunday
City employee accused of sending 'sexually explicit' emails
Show More
Man steals FedEx packages, leaves baby in getaway car, police say
President Obama shares farewell message
Man robbed, shot while warming up car in South Austin
Iran shocked by deadly fire, collapse of Tehran high-rise
B-2 Bombers Strike ISIS Camps in Libya
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos