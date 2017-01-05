MUGSHOTS

PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Angelo S. Morris, 27 (Lake County Sheriff&#39;s Office)</span></div>
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) --
A gang crackdown in Lake County, Illinois, has netted dozens of arrests and a "significant" amount of drugs and guns in 2016, authorities said Thursday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office created its Gang Task Force in mid-2015 to target criminal gang activity, including narcotics, human trafficking, gun trafficking and money laundering.

In its first full year, authorities said the task force arrested numerous gang members - whose mugshots are seen in the gallery above - and confiscated 37 firearms. The task force also seized 34 kilograms of powder cocaine (worth more than $3.4 million), more than 9,000 grams of cannabis (worth $186,200), more than 1,400 grams of heroin (worth $175,000), more than 500 prescription pills (worth more than $10,000), 70 grams of crack cocaine (worth $7,000) and 21 capsules of ecstasy (worth $420).

The Lake County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on gang and/or drug related activity is encouraged to call the Gang Task Force Tip-Line at: 847-377-4424 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at: 847-662-2222.
Related Topics:
newsmugshotsgang activityarrestgunsdrug bustLake County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MUGSHOTS
Break-in suspect suffers 2 black eyes after firewood beating
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Man allowed to take mugshot with pet bird
More mugshots
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case
Man accused of funeral directing without a license
Mother marks murdered son's birthday by feeding the homeless
More News
Top Stories
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case
Barack Obama Interview: President talks one-on-one with ABC7's Judy Hsu
Mother marks murdered son's birthday by feeding the homeless
SB I-57 reopened between 119th and 147th after shots fired
Amazon truck stolen at gunpoint in Bridgeport
Girl orders doll house, cookies using Amazon's Alexa; parents surprised by delivery
Major retailers see drop in sales, some stores to close
Show More
Man accused of funeral directing without a license
Family sues Amazon after driver hits, kills 84-year-old
Man charged in fatal shooting of man previously shot on Facebook Live
White House: How to get tickets for Obama's farewell address
Report: Queen Elizabeth nearly shot by Buckingham Palace guard
More News
Photos
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: #31 to #6
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl Methodology
More Photos