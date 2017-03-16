NEWS

PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Officials at Crater of Diamonds State Park say the rock found by 14-year-old Kalel Langford is the seventh largest found since the park was established in 1972. (Crater of Diamonds State Park)</span></div>
MURFREESBORO, Ark. --
A teenager has found a 7.44 carat diamond at a state park in southwest Arkansas.

Officials at Crater of Diamonds State Park at Murfreesboro say the rock found Saturday by 14-year-old Kalel Langford is the seventh largest found since the park was established in 1972. The park hasn't provided an estimate of the diamond's value.

Langford said in a statement Thursday that he spotted the diamond among rocks near a stream. He has named it "Superman's Diamond" and plans to keep hang onto it.

Park interpreter Waymon Cox describes the diamond as pinto-bean sized and similar in color to coffee.

The largest diamond ever discovered in the United States, the 40.23 carat "Uncle Sam," was unearthed on the land in 1924.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldparkteen
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
24 students, 2 teachers sickened by possible CO at Bourbonnais school
Ex-Trump adviser Flynn paid $56,200 by Russian firms in 2015, documents show
Senate Intelligence Committee finds 'no indications' of wiretapping, wider surveillance at Trump Tower
FBI searching for couple wanted in double murder
More News
Top Stories
24 students, 2 teachers sickened by possible CO at Bourbonnais school
Hacked McDonald's account tweets insults to Trump
Woman fatally struck by train in midst of modeling shoot
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
Body pulled from Lake Michigan ID'd as missing Lincoln Park man
Police: 3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days
13 charged in heroin ring bust of suburban compound that made $1M a year, police say
Show More
River North building evacuated due to high CO levels, CFD says
FBI searching for couple wanted in double murder
Boys who tried to trick teacher with haircut honored
Family IDs girl, 16, fatally shot by police after stolen car rammed squad, cops say
Trump's budget: Build up military, build the wall
More News
Photos
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
More Photos