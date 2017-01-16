NEWS

PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image "><span></span></div><span class="caption-text">Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is seen, date and location unknown (AP)</span></div>
Related Topics:
newsmlk
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Arrested in San Francisco
Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested, FBI says
Bodies of 6 Children, Including 9-Month-Old, Recovered at Baltimore House Fire
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
More News
Top Stories
Cubs visiting White House to celebrate World Series championship
Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested, FBI says
Shooting at Mexican resort leaves 5 dead
PUSH Excel scholarship breakfast honors Dr. King
Police: 8 killed, 24 wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings
CTA bus struck by SUV that ran red light, police say
America's most hated companies
Show More
Teen survives deadly crash by holding onto tree in creek for 12 hours
Woman charged with murder after running over man, police say
Rauner signs law requiring lead testing at schools, daycares
What are the odds? Baby shares birthday with both parents
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos