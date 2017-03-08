NEWS

Plane carrying Michigan basketball team slides off runway

A plane carrying the University of Michigan men's basketball team slid off the runway on Wednesday afternoon. (WLS)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLS) --
A plane carrying the University of Michigan men's basketball team was forced to abort a takeoff and slid off the runway at Willow Run Airport on Wednesday afternoon.


Team spokesman Tom Wywrot emailed reporters describing the incident at Willow Run Airport, about 15 miles from the campus in Ann Arbor. Michigan faces Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Wywrot says the takeoff "was aborted" on a day marked by high winds and "after strong braking," the plane slid off the runway and "sustained extensive damage."

The team manager tweeted a brief video suggesting the plane skidded through a fence, across an access road and off a low embankment.


Wywrot said everyone aboard was safely evacuated and alternate travel arrangements were being made.

The FAA is investigating the incident.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
