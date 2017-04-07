Plans announced to open West Englewood pregnancy center

On Friday, a West Englewood church announced plans to build a new center to help children, teen girls and pregnant women.The 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez joined members of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church to unveil the plans.The "Hope Center" would provide young women who have suffered sexual assault or domestic violence the support and resources needed to move forward with their lives."Since 1964, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church has been a force for good in the West Engelwood community. Today we are announcing a continuation of that force for good for the next generation in our community," the alderman said.Lopez is helping the church obtain a vacant city lot to build the center on.