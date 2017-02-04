Playing paddle tennis for the USO

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) --Members of the Westmoreland Country Club are grabbing their paddles in support of the USO of Illinois on February 4, 2017. USO Paddle Day has been an annual event for the past 10 years. In that time, the event has raised over $120,000 to support USO programs.
Now in its 11th year, USO Paddle Day looks to honor the sacrifices of our military. The USO of Illinois serves 318,000 service members and their families annually. Jessica Dolan, the Vice President of Development for the USO of Illinois, and Scott Johnson, the co-founder of USO Paddle Day, joined ABC 7 live from the Westmoreland Country Club to talk about all the ways the USO helps Illinois families.
USO Paddle Day
February 4th, 2017
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
2601 Old Glenview Rd, Wilmette, IL 60091
Event is for Club Members Only
Donate through www.usoofillinois.org