TENNIS

Playing paddle tennis for the USO

EMBED </>More News Videos

Members of the Westmoreland Country Club are grabbing their paddles in support of the USO of Illinois. (WLS)

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) --
Members of the Westmoreland Country Club are grabbing their paddles in support of the USO of Illinois on February 4, 2017. USO Paddle Day has been an annual event for the past 10 years. In that time, the event has raised over $120,000 to support USO programs.

Now in its 11th year, USO Paddle Day looks to honor the sacrifices of our military. The USO of Illinois serves 318,000 service members and their families annually. Jessica Dolan, the Vice President of Development for the USO of Illinois, and Scott Johnson, the co-founder of USO Paddle Day, joined ABC 7 live from the Westmoreland Country Club to talk about all the ways the USO helps Illinois families.

USO Paddle Day
February 4th, 2017
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
2601 Old Glenview Rd, Wilmette, IL 60091
Event is for Club Members Only
Donate through www.usoofillinois.org
Related Topics:
newscommunitytennischicago proudWilmette
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TENNIS
Roger Federer beats longtime rival Rafael Nadal, wins 18th Grand Slam
Serena Williams bests sister Venus for Australian Open championship
Roger Federer reaches sixth Australian Open final with win over Stan Wawrinka
Serena, Venus to meet in ninth all-Williams Grand Slam final
More tennis
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Body found off Florida Keys near where Canadian filmmaker went missing
60,000 Visas Revoked Under Immigration Order Now Valid After Judge's Ruling
Saturday marks 40th anniversary of deadly Loop train derailment
First Look for Charity at the Chicago Auto Show
More News
Top Stories
Forest Park police officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect
Chicago police officer dragged during West Side traffic stop
Chicago Loop Synagogue vandalized with swastikas, broken window
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run on West Side
Saturday marks 40th anniversary of deadly Loop train derailment
3 injured after Downers Grove house fire
School officials: South Elgin middle school student severely beaten by classmate
Show More
Huntley HS student faces discipline after bring racist pamphlets to school
60,000 Visas Revoked Under Immigration Order Now Valid After Judge's Ruling
Trump Slams 'So-Called Judge' Who Blocked Immigration Order
Body found off Florida Keys near where Canadian filmmaker went missing
First Look for Charity at the Chicago Auto Show
More News
Top Video
Forest Park police officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect
First Look for Charity at the Chicago Auto Show
Weekend Watch: Chicago Fire Department discrimination lawsuits
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video