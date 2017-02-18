NEWS

Omar Abdel-Rahman, plotter in 1993 World Trade Center bombing, dies in prison

Omar Abdel Rahman, seen in a 1993 file photo, is in the United States serving a life sentence for plotting to bomb New York landmarks, including the World Trade Center (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan/File)

BUTNER, North Carolina --
A federal prison official says a blind Egyptian cleric serving a life sentence in the United States in connection with a failed plot to blow up landmarks in New York City has died.

Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman died early Saturday. Abdel-Rahman was sentenced to life in prison after his 1995 conviction for his advisory role in a plot to blow up landmarks, including the United Nations, and several bridges and tunnels.

Kenneth McKoy of the Federal Correction Complex in Butner, North Carolina, said Rahman died at 5:40 a.m. after a long battle with diabetes and coronary artery disease.
