Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in 8 shootings since Friday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police say one person was killed and eight injured in eight separate shootings since 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The first person was a 17-year-old shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 6900-block of South Peoria in the city's Englewood neighborhood. Police said when multiple people walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the ground and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Then around 2:45 p.m., a 31-year-old was shot in Woodlawn, in the 900-block of East 63rd Street. Details about the victim's condition were not immediately available.

About 3:15 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot in the head in the 3800 block of South Langley Avenue, according to Chicago Police. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Around 3:20 p.m. a 19-year-old and 18-year-old were shot in the 1700-block of West 72nd Street. The circumstances of that shooting and condition of the victims were not immediately available.

Tomorry Hill, 20, was shot while walking in the 6600-block of South Laflin Street shortly before 5 p.m. in the city's West Englewood neighborhood, police said. A vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the face in Lincoln Square around 6:45 p.m. in the 2800-block of West Balmoral Avenue, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in serious condition. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg on the Far South Side. He was walking in the 13000- block of South Langley Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
