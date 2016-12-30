NEWS

Police: 2 shot, 1 killed in East Chatham attempted robbery
Chicago police said a would-be robber was killed during an attempted armed robbery in the city's East Chatham neighborhood after his intended victim fought back. (WLS)

Chicago police said a would-be robber was shot and killed when his intended victim fought back. That victim was also shot in the struggle.

Police said the encounter happened around 2 p.m. in the 8200-block of South Ingleside. A 23-year-old man was walking down the block when he was approached by another man who tried to rob him. Police said there was an altercation, shots were fired, and the would-be robber was killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot to the head.

The man he was trying to rob was also shot in the hip, police said, and taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay.

Police at this time aren't saying whether one or both men were armed.

There were other people on the block at the time of the shooting. Workers for a moving company who were taking furniture into a day care center told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that they encountered a man they believed to be the intended robbery victim after he was shot and bleeding.

Area South detectives are investigating the encounter.
