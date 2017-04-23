NEWS

3 children among 5 dead in Queens house fire, police say

Sandra Bookman has the latest developments. (FDNY/Twitter)

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens --
Police say five people, including three children, were killed and multiple others were injured in a fast-moving fire in Queens on Sunday.

The fire broke out in two-story single family home on 112-16 208th Street in Queens Village just after 2:30 p.m.
Candace McCowan was live on the scene:


Firefighters were seen carrying children out of the home.

Witnesses heard loud booms before the blaze broke out. A neighbor told the New York Post that she saw a baby who was very badly burned being carried from the home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
