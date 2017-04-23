Police say five people, including three children, were killed and multiple others were injured in a fast-moving fire in Queens on Sunday.The fire broke out in two-story single family home on 112-16 208th Street in Queens Village just after 2:30 p.m.Firefighters were seen carrying children out of the home.Witnesses heard loud booms before the blaze broke out. A neighbor told the New York Post that she saw a baby who was very badly burned being carried from the home.