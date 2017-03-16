NEWS

Police: 3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. --
A 3-year-old girl lived alone with her dead mother's body for several days in their Connecticut apartment with nothing to eat but cereal that had spilled on the floor, police officials said.

Authorities said Wednesday the child's 37-year-old mother was found dead in a bedroom of the East Hartford home on Monday when a social worker went to check on the girl because she hadn't been in day care for several days.

Lt. Joshua Litwin said investigators do not know exactly how long the girl had been living alone, but said it was "definitely more than a couple of days." The girl was dehydrated, but is expected to be OK, Litwin said. She was brought to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

The names of the mother and daughter have not been released.

Police said they found no evidence of a crime or break-in. Investigators are awaiting results of an autopsy by the medical examiner's office to see how the woman died.

A neighbor, Susan Tash, said the television in the mother and child's apartment was very loud over the past week, and she heard the girl scream and cry. She said she just thought the child was being fussy. She said she had no idea anything was wrong.

"I was mortified," Tash said after the woman's body was found. "It hit me hard because the noise upstairs and I felt kind of responsible."

The social worker who went to the apartment Monday knocked on the door and got the child to unlock it, Litwin said. The girl had believed her mother was sleeping, the officer said.

It wasn't immediately clear who has custody of the child. The state Department of Children and Families was called in.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldchildrendead bodyConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police: NY boy, 10, dies after being trapped under snow pile
Read the full White House budget blueprint
2 federal judges find new Trump travel ban discriminatory
10-year-old boy dies after being trapped in snow pile from late-winter storm
More News
Top Stories
Hacked McDonald's account tweets insults to Trump
Woman fatally struck by train in midst of modeling shoot
Body pulled from Lake Michigan ID'd as missing Lincoln Park man
13 charged in heroin ring bust of suburban compound that made $1M a year, police say
Boys who tried to trick teacher with haircut honored
Family IDs girl, 16, fatally shot by police after stolen car rammed squad, cops say
Police: NY boy, 10, dies after being trapped under snow pile
Show More
Trump's budget slashes agency money to boost defense spending
Hyundai recalls 978,000 cars; seat belts can come loose
Elbow injury sidelines Bulls' Dwyane Wade
Family friend confesses to fatal hit-and-run of boy, 5, at child's home
VIDEO: Alleged robber accidentally shoots himself in Denny's parking lot
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos