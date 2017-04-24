NEWS

Police: Adults possibly overdose, crash car with child inside

New Jersey State Police say two adults appear to have overdosed prior to crashing a car with a child inside in Camden County. (WPVI)

BELLMAWR, N.J. --
New Jersey State Police say two adults appear to have overdosed prior to crashing a car with a child inside in Camden County.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-76 approaching I-295 in Bellmawr.

Police say the driver lost control and crashed into the median.

The adults and the child were not injured in the crash, police say.

However, the driver and passenger were both taken to Cooper University Hospital for unknown medical reasons. Police say their medical issues were not caused by the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newscrashaccidentdrugsu.s. & worldNew Jersey
