Police alert CTA Red and Orange Line riders of robberies

Chicago police have issued an alert about violent robberies occurring on the Red and Orange CTA lines.Police said both incidents occurred on CTA trains while in motion. In both incidents the offender or offenders punched an unsuspecting victim in the face, took their cell phones or purses and fled the train as the doors opened, police said.The first incident occurred around 6 p.m. on April 21 at the Roosevelt CTA stop on the Orange Line. The second happened just after 3 a.m. on April 23 at the Jackson CTA stop on the Red Line.Police described the suspect in the first incident as a black male, 15 to 17 years old, 5 ft. 9 in. to 6 ft. tall, 145 to 175 lbs. and wearing a black skull cap. Police describe the suspects in the second incident as two black men, one who was about 5 ft. 9 in. tall.If you have any information, contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.