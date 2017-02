A gruesome letter was sent to the mother of the Brooklyn man suspected of killing Karina Vetrano.Police say Veta Lewis received a letter stained with blood and feces demanding an apology. Her son, Chanel, was arrested and charged in February with the rape and murder of 30-year-old Vetrano.Vetrano was killed after going for a jog in Howard Beach in August.The NYPD has opened an investigation into the letter.