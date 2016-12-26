GIFTS

Police: Break down holiday gift boxes to prevent thieves

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
Officials are reminding the public not to advertise their new gifts to thieves.

The Kankakee County Sheriff's Department Tweeted out a photo with a tip on how to keep their home and new holiday gifts safe.


On the left you can clearly see what you'd find inside one residence-a new television, a new computer and a stereo system.

The sheriff is urging people to break down their boxes like in the picture on the right.
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
