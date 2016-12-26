Police: Break down holiday gift boxes to prevent thieves

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --Officials are reminding the public not to advertise their new gifts to thieves.
The Kankakee County Sheriff's Department Tweeted out a photo with a tip on how to keep their home and new holiday gifts safe.
Just a reminder, don?t forget to break down your boxes before discarding them into the trash. Don?t advertise your new gifts to thieves! pic.twitter.com/U8P0SfFrom— Kankakee Co Sheriff (@KankakeeSheriff) December 25, 2016
On the left you can clearly see what you'd find inside one residence-a new television, a new computer and a stereo system.
The sheriff is urging people to break down their boxes like in the picture on the right.