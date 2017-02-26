NEWS

Police: Car plows into Mardi Gras parade crowd in New Orleans; 28 hurt

EMBED </>More News Videos

A car plowed into a crowd Saturday night in New Orleans. (WLS)

NEW ORLEANS --
A man who allegedly plowed into a crowd enjoying the Krewe of Endymion parade on Saturday in the Mid-City section of New Orleans is being investigated for driving while intoxicated, police said.

The accident came during one of the busiest nights of Mardi Gras when thousands of people throng the streets of Mid-City to watch the elaborate floats and clamor to catch beads and trinkets tossed from riders.

"We suspect that that subject was highly intoxicated," Police Chief Michael Harrison said on Saturday evening.

Harrison was asked twice by the media if terrorism was suspected. While he didn't say "No" he did say it looks like a case of DWI.

Twenty-one people were hospitalized after the crash with five victims in guarded condition. Seven others declined to be hospitalized, city Emergency Services Director, Dr. Jeff Elder said.

The victims range in age from as young as 3 or 4-years-old to adults in their 30s and 40s, said Elder.

Among the injured was one New Orleans police officer. Harrison said the officer, who was on duty, was undergoing tests to determine the extent of her injuries. She was in "good spirits," he said.

As police and city officials assessed the accident scene, people streamed home as plastic bags that used to hold trinkets and discarded beads littered the ground.

One woman at the scene told The New Orleans Advocate that a silver truck whisked by her just feet away as she was walking through the intersection.

Carrie Kinsella said, "I felt a rush it was so fast."

Twenty-year-old Kourtney McKinnis told the Advocate that the driver of the truck seemed almost unaware of what he had just done.

"He was just kind of out of it," she said.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldcar crash
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
2 young children killed, 4 injured in Woodlawn fire
Suspected drunk driver plows into New Orleans parade crowd, 28 injured
10 celebs react to Trump's decision to skip star-studded dinner
Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner
More News
Top Stories
2 young children killed, 4 injured in Woodlawn fire
4 arrested after attempted burglary at Wilmette car dealership
Girl driving mother's car crashes during NW Indiana police chase
Brown Sons Empowered book club launches
Students excited for WE Day
2 slain in Woodlawn as Chicago passes 100 homicides this year
Pedestrian struck by freight train in Antioch
Show More
Kansas shooting: Widow of Indian man calls for action on hate crimes
2 killed in West Chicago crash
Police: Man found dead in Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
Flu virus shifting east, hitting older adults hardest
Man trapped in vehicle in West Chicago crash
More News
Top Video
Students excited for WE Day
Brown Sons Empowered book club launches
Cold Saturday, but warm-up coming again
2 slain in Woodlawn as Chicago passes 100 homicides this year
More Video