Police: Car plows into parade crowd in New Orleans; 28 hurt

NEW ORLEANS --
Twenty-eight people were injured Saturday night when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Police Chief Michael Harrison says one person in custody and that he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. Harrison says police do not suspect terrorism.

Harrison says that 21 people were hospitalized after the crash with five victims in guarded condition. Seven others declined to be hospitalized.

The crash was reported Saturday at about 6:45 p.m.
