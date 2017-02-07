NEWS

Police: Fight over cold taco leads woman to shoot boyfriend

Fight allegedly over cold taco leads woman to shoot boyfriend in north Houston

HOUSTON --
Police say a shooting in north Houston all began when a woman got a taco that just wasn't hot enough.

Investigators say a man and his girlfriend were at a taco truck on West Dyna near the North Freeway just before 2am when the shooting happened.

HPD says the woman became irate when a taco truck worker denied her request to reheat her taco when she said it was cold.

But when her boyfriend told her to calm down, she allegedly pulled out a gun.

Her boyfriend was shot at one point, but it is not clear if she intentionally shot him or if the gun fired accidentally.

Police said the victim is expected to survive.

Unfortunately, detectives say there is no surveillance video to go on as they piece together what happened.

