Police dog shot in Gary released from hospital

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --A police dog wounded in a shoot-out in Gary, Ind., last week was released from the hospital on Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Lake County K9 Association.
Blade, a 6-year-old Dutch shepherd with four years on the Lake County Sheriff Department's Gang Unit, was injured Wednesday during a traffic stop in the 700-block of 42nd Avenue.
Marquis Thomas, 18, of Merrillville was shot by the sheriff's officer during a foot chase and died Thursday night of his wounds, according to Indiana State Police.
During a foot chase, Blade and an officer followed Thomas down an alley to railroad tracks, where he fired shots at the officer and struck the police dog. The officer returned fire and struck Thomas.
Blade was taken to Purdue University Animal Hospital in West Lafayette after he was stabilized at Glen Park Animal Hospital in Gary.
The Lake County K9 Association said the dog had surgery to remove bullet fragments from his jaw and neck Wednesday night and was expected to undergo surgery again Thursday to repair a broken jaw.