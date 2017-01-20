Police: Extra patrols after 13-year-old punched, robbed

There are extra patrols in west suburban La Grange after the armed robbery of a 13-year-old boy, officials said.The boy told police he was punched and robbed of his cell phone on Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. near Ashland Avenue and Maple Avenue.Police said the suspect approached the boy from behind, demanded his phone and when the boy declined, the offender told the boy he had a gun. The offender then punched the boy and the 13-year-old handed over his cellphone.The robber got away in a vehicle described only as a teal, late 90s SUV. Police describe him as a black male between the ages of 18 and 21 and between 5 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 10 inches tall. The offender had short dreadlocks and short trimmed facial hair, according to police.Police are also looking for the driver of the car.Anyone with information is asked to call the La Grange Police Department at 708-579-2333.